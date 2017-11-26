× Sopel Says: They Need To Let Their Instincts To Take Over

Brent Sopel joined Bill and Wendy this week to break down what’s next for the Hawks as they struggle to find their footing this season. He also talks about Coach Q and his struggle to have successful power plays.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.