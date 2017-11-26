Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville, back right, yells to his team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Sopel Says: They Need To Let Their Instincts To Take Over
Brent Sopel joined Bill and Wendy this week to break down what’s next for the Hawks as they struggle to find their footing this season. He also talks about Coach Q and his struggle to have successful power plays.
