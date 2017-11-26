OTL #580: The Color of Law, The Secret History of Royal Flairs, Inside the OPRF Food Pantry
This week, while processing high level of tryptophan in his system, Mike Stephen talks with author Richard Rothstein about his new book discussing the forgotten history of government-designed racial segregation, visits Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) to learn about the Secret History of 60’s garage-rockers The Royal Flairs, and pays a visit to the Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry to talk with Executive Director Michele Zurakowski about volunteer work and the Thanksgiving holiday. This week’s local music features the awesome jamz of Montrose Man.