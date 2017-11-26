Live blog: Bears at Eagles

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Can the Bears fire John Fox at the half? He’s just not the coach the Bears need to develop Trubisky.
Bears have 34 total yards of offense and zero first downs as we approach halftime.
This first half performance by the Bears definitely knocks them out of the College Football Playoff picture.
You have to respect the scheme they run too. That’s not necessarily a shot at Fox/Loggains, but the Eagles have great balance. Getting the ball to wide receivers, running backs and tight ends.
I don’t think I have seen an entire game from Wentz. I’m impressed. I can only hope we have the same type of QB in Mitch.
I’m already sick of hearing Wentz to Ertz. And we are only at the 2 minute warning.
Eagles convert on 4th and 1 with a QB sneak.
Not good
Josh Sitton is in the concussion protocol.
— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 26, 2017
Josh Sitton to the locker room.
— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 26, 2017
Hiding them is key, Pete. Vegetable drawer.
Blount now with a highlight reel run.
Nice portion control. Thanksgiving leftovers still available on a Sunday.
Might be time to start planning the halftime meal. I’m leaning towards Thanksgiving leftovers.
#BearsSpecialTeams
Zero first downs for the Bears.
Bears now 0 for 5 on third down conversions.
Do they have a first down yet?
Bears offense has been inept thus far.
It must be nice to have a kicker that makes field goals.
Bears hold them to a field goal after the sack by Bullard.
Great field position for the Eagles. Bears need to get creative on defense.
#BearsSpecialTeams
Punt partially blocked
Bears offense does not look very good early on. Another punt. This one from deep in their own end zone.
Yikes
Alshon Jeffery with 4 catches, 44 yards.#Bears WRs with 1 catch, 18 yards.
— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 26, 2017
Bears committing way too many penalties.
Bears down 14-0 with just under 11 minutes to go in the half. Eagles Red Zone proficiency is unbelievable.
Nelson Agholor with highlight reel TD
That penalty was soft
Bears can’t get off the field on 3rd down.
Looking like a young Bubby Brister out there.
That was impressive.
Wow. What a play by Wentz to avoid the sack and then scramble for the first down. He’s pretty good.
Great catch by Jefferey on 3rd down. His fourth catch of the game.
Great throw from Wentz to convert the 3rd down
Big 3rd down coming up for the Bears D as the first quarter comes to a close with the Bears trailing 7-0.
That was not good.
Woof
#BEARSSPECIALTEAMS
They should go for it
Chris Long, Kyle’s brother, with the tackles for loss.
Wow, they picked up the flag.
Officiating crew decide to pick up the flag.
Another Bears penalty. Going backwards.
A penalty to start the drive isn’t a way to do it though.
Sure do
Need to convert this turnover into some points.
Bears force a fumble after a big run from Blount. Phew!
Running against Philly is no easy task. They allow just 71 yards per game, tops in the league.
Good punt from O’Donnell pins the Eagles inside their own ten.
Howard absolutely stuffed on that 3rd and 2.
Two turnovers on one play. Malcom Jenkins with the interception and fumbles it back on the return.
Bears catch a break as Eagles kickoff goes out of bounds. Bears get some decent field position for their second drive.
I just texted Fangio taking the blame. I’ll let you know when he responds.
Ertz with 4 catches already. Bears need to adjust to find 86.
Yes, probably your fault Joe. Stop doing that.
Fooled Amos in coverage… I may have jinxed him by mentioning that tweet.
Eagles TD. Wentz to Ertz looked easy.
Excellent pass breakup by Prince Amukamara
Windy day in Philly. 52 yard field goal would’ve been tough.
4th and short. Eagles may go for it.
I hope that’s not a theme for today…
#BearsSpecialTeams
3 and Out for the Bears.
Haha!
They make me long for the Marc Mariani days.
Indeed.
Bears special teams are not good.
Through Week 11, the top safeties in the NFL pic.twitter.com/eB1fyRGvjG
— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 25, 2017
I love the way Hicks has been playing this year. Adrian Amos too, who has graded out as the second best safety in the league according to pro football focus.
Nice series for the Bears defense.
Great to see Hicks in the game after sitting out of practice this week. Two really nice plays stuffing the run.
Revenge game for Alshon Jeffery?
Let the Cairo Santos era begin!
Bears start on defense. No Danny Trevatan again.
I struggled with my decision between Inman and Martavious Bryant vs Green Bay
I am even starting Dontrelle Inman on my Fantasy Team today. I believe. (And also have a ton of injuries)
I always think the Bears are going to win though. I’m not very bright.
It’s Pete here from The Download with Justin Kaufmann. Let’s pick up a surprise victory here!
Carson Wentz just coverted the Eagles’ 15th first down of the half. The Bears have run just 16 total plays.