Live blog: Bears at Eagles

Posted 11:45 AM, November 26, 2017, by and

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Joe Romano November 26, 20171:30 PM

Carson Wentz just coverted the Eagles’ 15th first down of the half. The Bears have run just 16 total plays. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:30 PM

Can the Bears fire John Fox at the half? He’s just not the coach the Bears need to develop Trubisky.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:29 PM

Bears have 34 total yards of offense and zero first downs as we approach halftime.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:28 PM

This first half performance by the Bears definitely knocks them out of the College Football Playoff picture.

Joe Romano November 26, 20171:24 PM

You have to respect the scheme they run too. That’s not necessarily a shot at Fox/Loggains, but the Eagles have great balance. Getting the ball to wide receivers, running backs and tight ends. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:22 PM

I don’t think I have seen an entire game from Wentz. I’m impressed. I can only hope we have the same type of QB in Mitch.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:21 PM

I’m already sick of hearing Wentz to Ertz. And we are only at the 2 minute warning.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:20 PM

Eagles convert on 4th and 1 with a QB sneak.

Joe Romano November 26, 20171:16 PM

Not good

Joe Romano November 26, 20171:15 PM

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:15 PM

Joe Romano November 26, 20171:14 PM

Hiding them is key, Pete. Vegetable drawer. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:13 PM

Blount now with a highlight reel run.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:13 PM

Nice portion control. Thanksgiving leftovers still available on a Sunday. 

Joe Romano November 26, 20171:11 PM

Might be time to start planning the halftime meal. I’m leaning towards Thanksgiving leftovers. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:11 PM

#BearsSpecialTeams

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:11 PM

Zero first downs for the Bears.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:10 PM

Bears now 0 for 5 on third down conversions. 

Joe Romano November 26, 20171:09 PM

Do they have a first down yet?

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:08 PM

Bears offense has been inept thus far. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 20171:04 PM

It must be nice to have a kicker that makes field goals.

Joe Romano November 26, 20171:04 PM

Bears hold them to a field goal after the sack by Bullard.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:58 PM

Great field position for the Eagles. Bears need to get creative on defense. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:58 PM

#BearsSpecialTeams

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:58 PM

Punt partially blocked

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:58 PM

Bears offense does not look very good early on. Another punt. This one from deep in their own end zone.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:56 PM

Yikes

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:54 PM

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:53 PM

Bears committing way too many penalties. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:53 PM

Bears down 14-0 with just under 11 minutes to go in the half. Eagles Red Zone proficiency is unbelievable.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:49 PM

Nelson Agholor with highlight reel TD

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:48 PM

That penalty was soft

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:48 PM

Bears can’t get off the field on 3rd down.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:47 PM

Looking like a young Bubby Brister out there.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:46 PM

That was impressive. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:46 PM

Wow. What a play by Wentz to avoid the sack and then scramble for the first down. He’s pretty good.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:43 PM

Great catch by Jefferey on 3rd down. His fourth catch of the game.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:43 PM

Great throw from Wentz to convert the 3rd down

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:40 PM

Big 3rd down coming up for the Bears D as the first quarter comes to a close with the Bears trailing 7-0.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:37 PM

That was not good. 

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:37 PM

Woof

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:37 PM

#BEARSSPECIALTEAMS

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:36 PM

They should go for it

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:35 PM

Chris Long, Kyle’s brother, with the tackles for loss. 

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:35 PM

Wow, they picked up the flag.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:35 PM

Officiating crew decide to pick up the flag.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:34 PM

Another Bears penalty. Going backwards.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:33 PM

A penalty to start the drive isn’t a way to do it though.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:32 PM

Sure do

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:32 PM

Need to convert this turnover into some points.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:32 PM

Bears force a fumble after a big run from Blount. Phew!

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:30 PM

Running against Philly is no easy task. They allow just 71 yards per game, tops in the league. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:28 PM

Good punt from O’Donnell pins the Eagles inside their own ten.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:28 PM

Howard absolutely stuffed on that 3rd and 2. 

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:26 PM

Two turnovers on one play. Malcom Jenkins with the interception and fumbles it back on the return. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:25 PM

Bears catch a break as Eagles kickoff goes out of bounds. Bears get some decent field position for their second drive.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:24 PM

I just texted Fangio taking the blame. I’ll let you know when he responds. 

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:23 PM

Ertz with 4 catches already. Bears need to adjust to find 86.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:22 PM

Yes, probably your fault Joe. Stop doing that.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:21 PM

Fooled Amos in coverage… I may have jinxed him by mentioning that tweet.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:21 PM

Eagles TD. Wentz to Ertz looked easy.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:19 PM

Excellent pass breakup by Prince Amukamara

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:18 PM

Windy day in Philly. 52 yard field goal would’ve been tough.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:17 PM

4th and short. Eagles may go for it.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:13 PM

I hope that’s not a theme for today…

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:12 PM

#BearsSpecialTeams

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:12 PM

3 and Out for the Bears. 

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:11 PM

Haha!

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:09 PM

They make me long for the Marc Mariani days.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:09 PM

Indeed.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:08 PM

Bears special teams are not good.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:07 PM

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:07 PM

I love the way Hicks has been playing this year. Adrian Amos too, who has graded out as the second best safety in the league according to pro football focus. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:07 PM

Nice series for the Bears defense. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:06 PM

Great to see Hicks in the game after sitting out of practice this week. Two really nice plays stuffing the run.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:03 PM

Revenge game for Alshon Jeffery?

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201712:03 PM

Let the Cairo Santos era begin!

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:03 PM

Bears start on defense. No Danny Trevatan again.

Joe Romano November 26, 201712:01 PM

I struggled with my decision between Inman and Martavious Bryant vs Green Bay

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201711:59 AM

I am even starting Dontrelle Inman on my Fantasy Team today. I believe. (And also have a ton of injuries)

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201711:57 AM

I always think the Bears are going to win though. I’m not very bright.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 26, 201711:56 AM

It’s Pete here from The Download with Justin Kaufmann. Let’s pick up a surprise victory here!

Related stories