Hoge and Jahns, Episode 133: Bears-Eagles Postgame Show

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown all the action from an ugly Bears loss to the Eagles, where “The Beloved” gained just 140 yards of offense. The guys share their thoughts on the job John Fox is doing as head coach of the team and whether he is hindering the progress of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Hoge and Jahns also listen and react to Fox’s press conference and an interview with offensive lineman, Kyle Long. Listen below.

