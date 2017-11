× Hannah Stanley – 11.26.17 – Full Show

Hannah Stanley fills in for Dave Plier and is in the Christmas spirit after visiting Castle Noel in Medina, Ohio. Hannah describes her experience at the Winter Wonderland. Entertainment writer for the New York Post, Johnny Oleksinski joins the show to share his thoughts on the latest on stage, in the theaters and what’s going on in Hollywood. Later on, Hannah talks to WGN Radio News Anchor, Roger Badesch, about former Chicago mayor, Harold Washington.