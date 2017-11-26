× Brian Noonan Show 11/26/17: Holiday shopping, sensitive students, and Naked News

In the final on-air Brian Noonan Show of 2017, Brian gets into holiday shopping deals and scams, hyper-sensitive college students, and another hilarious edition of Naked News!

The show kicks off with a Thanksgiving weekend recap, which somehow devolves into Brian taking issue with the fact that his producer, Cody Gough, bought a used mattress off Craigslist once. Tune in to hear what some listeners claimed is “one of the funniest rants Brian has ever done” on WGN Radio!

Then, Brian talks to Andy Cole about the Leukemia Research Foundation’s 14th Annual Rockin’ for a Cure, which Brian will host on Thursday, December 7, at Durty Nellie’s Pub in Palatine. Get your tickets and support a good cause!

Brian turns his attention to Cyber Monday deals and scams, including some warnings that could help people stay safe over the holidays. Cody also recommends some of his top picks for gift ideas this season.

After recapping his Turkey Trot experience, Brian then addresses recent protests by students at Reed College, a small liberal arts school in Portland, which insist that Steve Martin’s “King Tut” sketch from Saturday Night Life is cultural appropriation and should be banned from the classroom. Brian explains why nothing is worse than a college student who refuses to learn how to think.

Brian wraps up the show with an exciting edition of Naked News, including a NyQuil-infused coma, voodoo doctors, a naked man photo bombing a senior picture, and a mule-kicking Instagram model. Plus, hear why this will be Brian’s first Christmas without an inflatable decoration in his front yard.

