After Hours with Rick Kogan 11.26.17: Joe Segal & Mike Jeffers

The owner of Jazz Showcase, Joe Segal, and the publisher of Chicago Jazz Magazine, ChicagoJazz.Com & ChicagoJazzEntertainment.Com, Mike Jeffers, join Rick Kogan in studio. The three discuss Joe’s book “Stay On It!”, and share some of their favorite jazz stories.