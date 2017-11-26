Actress Patricia Heaton participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the television series "The Middle" at AOL Studios on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
A-List Interview: Patricia Heaton
Dean has a one on one interview with sitcom mom Patricia Heaton. They look back on Heaton’s time playing Deborah on “Everybody Loves Raymond” and her current role in “The Star”, a comedic, animated take on the Nativity story.