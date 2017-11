× A-List Interview: Adrian Molina, Co-Director of Dinsey/Pixar’s “Coco”

Dean chats with the co-director of Disney/Pixar’s “Coco”, Adrian Molina. Molina talks about the joys of working at Pixar and the overwhelming creative energy that comes from working there.

He also explains some of the ideas and themes behind Coco and the inspiration for one of the biggest family movies of 2017.