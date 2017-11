× A Big Cyber Scam When Selling or Buying A Home

Stephanie Posey, attorney, Posey Law Group LLC.

A couple’s life savings vanished. They lost more than $300,000 during the purchase of their dream home in a scam that could happen to anyone.

Scammers use spoofing technology

Cyber Scams and Staying Safe: General Tips & Alternate Ways to Protect Yourself.