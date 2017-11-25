× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/25/17: Claire Bushey, Aalap Shah

This week on the Saturday edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch, Amy Guth is joined by Crain’s reporter Claire Bushey to discuss her recent piece on Chicago law firm Baker McKenzie and how they help their clients avoid taxes (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20171117/ISSUE01/171119881#sthash.wKHJW50u.uxfs). Later, co-founder of SoMe Connect Aalap Shah breaks down the changes coming to net neutrality and what they mean for business.