CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 10: Derrick Rose #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate a first half basket with JR Smith #5 while playing the Chicago Bulls during a pre season game at Quicken Loans Arena on October 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (11/25/17): Chip Kelly returns, Derrick Rose takes a sabbatical
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you an abbreviated Saturday edition of The Beat: Carm gives us an update after getting his car stolen on Thanksgiving; longtime Bulls.com writer Sam Smith puts Derrick Rose’s career in perspective as he appears to be questioning his future in the NBA, there’s plenty of college football action on Rivalry Saturday, but the big story is UCLA bringing in Chip Kelly, and more.