× The Beat Full Show (11/25/17): Chip Kelly returns, Derrick Rose takes a sabbatical

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you an abbreviated Saturday edition of The Beat: Carm gives us an update after getting his car stolen on Thanksgiving; longtime Bulls.com writer Sam Smith puts Derrick Rose’s career in perspective as he appears to be questioning his future in the NBA, there’s plenty of college football action on Rivalry Saturday, but the big story is UCLA bringing in Chip Kelly, and more.