Singer/Songwriter Griffin House: "I'm trying to send messages… that bring people together"

Mark Carman visits with singer, songwriter and musician Griffin House as he heads into LaSalle, IL for a pair of shows. They talk about his workmanlike approach to playing and touring, the late Tom Petty’s influence on him and getting to work with Heartbreakers Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell, the challenges of co-writing with other high-profile talent in Nashville, trying to find unity through writing music in a tumultuous political time, and more.