Nascar on Fox’s Mike Joy joins Dane “On The Road” to share recent events, charity car shows and the appeal of the live auto auction. Hear Mike recap racing in 2017 and take a look forward to the bright future and upcoming coverage and new Nascar stars ready for 2018.

