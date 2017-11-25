× Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon 11.24.17 | Zoo Lights, Chill Fest and Telephone Booths

Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon are in for Patti Vasquez to finish off your Black Friday.

They chat with Joshua Rupp, Director of Events at Lincoln Park Zoo, about the spectacular Zoo Lights and all the great holiday activities going on at the Zoo this season.

They also welcome back singer/songwriter Paul Harris to share some new tunes and talk Wicker Park Chill Fest, a pop up music festival working in conjunction with Small Business Saturday.

Plus, telephone booths, gift giving, and Sunday school.