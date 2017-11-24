× Top Tech Gifts Preview with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey

CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey talks to Dane Neal about new holiday shopping trends, Black Friday mad dashes becoming a thing of the past and the top tech gifts to look out for this shopping season.

