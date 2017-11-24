FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Fox News Channel has hired Lahren, who has hosted shows on The Blaze and One America News Network along with working for a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump. The network said on Wednesday, Aug. 30, that Lahren will have a “signature role” on a digital product under development and be a commentator on the network’s opinion programming. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP, File)
Top Five@5 (11/24/2017): Tomi Lahren’s latest single, Disney could be facing a lawsuit, and more…
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Fox News Channel has hired Lahren, who has hosted shows on The Blaze and One America News Network along with working for a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump. The network said on Wednesday, Aug. 30, that Lahren will have a “signature role” on a digital product under development and be a commentator on the network’s opinion programming. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP, File)
The Top Five@5 for Friday, November 24th, 2017:
Rep. Kathleen Rice takes on Rep. John Conyers; Nigel Lythgoe gives his thoughts on the $15 million lawsuit Ryan Seacrest is battling; the iconic song “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Let It Go” may not be an original; An Austrailian politician creates a clumsy segue; and Tomi Lahren has a hit single that nobody saw coming.