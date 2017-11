× Todd Kessler’s About Memory

Chicago-based Singer/Songwriter Todd Kessler joins Brian Noonan in the studio to share some of his music from his latest album, About Memory, which has been called Album of The Week on Culture Clash. Todd talks about his musical influences, his experience on Season 3 of NBC’s The Voice, and more. To hear more of Todd Kessler and his latest album, head over to www.toddkesslermusic.com.