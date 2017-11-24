Preps Plus Chicago: Live high school football scoreboard

Photos: WGN Radio’s Allstate Showcase Studio decorated for Christmas thanks to Treetime

Posted 3:34 PM, November 24, 2017, by and , Updated at 03:32PM, November 24, 2017

Thanks to our friends at Treetime Christmas Creations in Lake Barrington, the WGN Radio Allstate Showcase Studio has been decorated for the holidays. Take a look:

Photo Gallery

Inline