× Pete McMurray 11.24.17 — Full Show

Pete McMurray has quite the show filling in for Steve Cochran the day after Thanksgiving. Pete previewed Northwestern’s game against Illinois with NU’s head coach, Pat Fitzgerald. He also gets pro footbal Hall of Famer, Dan Hampton’s thoughts on the Bears next game in Philadelphia. Pete had a few in studio guests including Jim Peterik of the Ides of March. Concierge Preferred Magazine’s Amber Hoist stops by the studio to talk about thew best things to do in Chicago during the holiday season. Pete also gets a visit from Chris Festa, to talk about the TBOX Pub Crawl. Later on, Pete gets a “Black Friday” shopping preview from Best Buy rep Boua Xiong, and talks to celebrity numerologist, Michelle Arbeau.