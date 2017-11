× Herbal Notes brings Cannabis Infused Dining to Chicago

Brian talks with Chef Manny Mendoza of Herbal Notes about the cannabis-infused restaurant that is coming to Chicago December 4th. Herbal Notes is a California-based supper club that serves cannabis-infused meals.

During every meal, there is an emphasis on education where customers learn about the many health benefits of cannabis, strains, and more. The cost of the 6-course meal is $125, reservations can be made HERE!