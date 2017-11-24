× Dane Neal Full Show 11/24/17

It’s a jam packed show on Black Friday with Dane Neal! Bridget Carey from CNET joins the show to preview the tech gift scene this holiday season, Mike Turner from Woodstock previews the lighting of the square, Blake Stubbs tells us all about the movies we need to see this weekend, private Chef Markus Ford gives us some tips for entertaining during the holidays, Paul Hletko from Few Spirits previews new holiday liquors, Steve Magnuson from the Grand Geneva showcases the classic resort and Jeff Ernst from G4 Tequila debuts the brand coming to the Chicagoland area.