× Counting down to ‘The Last Jedi’

RFR Live returns as we give thanks for our community by featuring your phone calls and voice mail. With THE LAST JEDI hitting theaters in less than a month, anticipation is rising to a fever pitch. This week, Entertainment Weekly published their latest TLJ cover stories which ask many questions: “Will Luke and Leia Reunite?” “Could Rey Fall To The Dark Side?” No Lando in THE LAST JEDI? You light up our switchboard to talk about it all. But Episode VIII is not the only event happening in a galaxy far, far away as STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT 2 has finally launched. Plus, Nissan is once again collaborating with Lucasfilm, this time to celebrate the release of THE LAST JEDI. We talk to Nissan’s resident STAR WARS fanatic Jeremy Meadows, who fills us in on all the great things happening including their “Master The Drive” sweepstakes, VR experiences, and more. Jeremy digs deep into his fandom as we ask him the questions from our famous Yoda Questionnaire. If that’s not enough, we giveaway a pair of Star Wars socks from Stance, discover Alderaan’s chief export, and Jason’s Star Wars holiday gift suggestions.