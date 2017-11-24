× Brian Noonan (11/24/2017) | Full Show

Brian Noonan fills-in for Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with a very eventful show. Brian, accompanied by Violeta Podrumedic in Traffic, Bob Kessler in News, Sam Panayotovich in Sports, and Producer CaSera Heining, discuss the most annoying Christmas songs; some of the cons to Black Friday shopping; and much more!

Top Five@5 features Tomi Lahren’s latest hit single, Disney is facing a very large lawsuit, and a politician presents a flawless segue.

Brian talks with Chef Manny Mendoza of Herbal Notes, a California-based supper club that serves cannabis-infused meals, about the restaurant coming to Chicago. Manager Wesley Gale of Babtiste & Bottle stops by to talk about the history of the restaurant and more. Lastly, Todd Kessler joins Brian in the studio to share music from his latest album, About Memory.