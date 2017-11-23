× WGN Radio Theatre #235: Great Gildersleeve & Suspense

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 23, 2017; Thanksgiving Edition. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Great Gildersleeve: Thanksgiving.” Guest Starring: Willard Waterman; (11-21-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Suspense: The Screaming Woman.” Guest Starring: Margaret O’Brien; (11-25-48).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre