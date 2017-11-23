× Top Five@5 (11/23/2017): Master P shares his thoughts on LaVar Ball, a couple finds an unlikely friend in a cup of water, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, November 23nd, 2017:

President Trump holds a video conference call with various branches of the Armed Forces; Master P lets LaVar Ball know he needs to thank President Trump; Seth Meyers reflects on Chris Cuomu’s interview with LaVar Ball; Judge Jeanine Pirro gets caught off-guard LIVE on-air; and a Tallahassee couple finds an unlikely friend in a cup of a water at a Waffle House.