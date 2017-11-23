** FILE ** Rapper Master P poses in New York, in this Nov. 9, 2001 file photo. A Chicago man pleaded guilty Friday, March 7, 2003 to stalking rapper Master P and was sentenced to one year in county jail. Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner also ordered Antwan Kevin Baker, 32, to stay at least 100 yards away from the rap star, his bodyguards and attorneys for the next decade. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)
Top Five@5 (11/23/2017): Master P shares his thoughts on LaVar Ball, a couple finds an unlikely friend in a cup of water, and more…
** FILE ** Rapper Master P poses in New York, in this Nov. 9, 2001 file photo. A Chicago man pleaded guilty Friday, March 7, 2003 to stalking rapper Master P and was sentenced to one year in county jail. Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner also ordered Antwan Kevin Baker, 32, to stay at least 100 yards away from the rap star, his bodyguards and attorneys for the next decade. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)
The Top Five@5 for Thursday, November 23nd, 2017:
President Trump holds a video conference call with various branches of the Armed Forces; Master P lets LaVar Ball know he needs to thank President Trump; Seth Meyers reflects on Chris Cuomu’s interview with LaVar Ball; Judge Jeanine Pirro gets caught off-guard LIVE on-air; and a Tallahassee couple finds an unlikely friend in a cup of a water at a Waffle House.