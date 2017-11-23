Steve & Johnnie with Guitar Geek Gifts (Joel Paterson & Muriel Anderson)
Steve & Johnnie hosting their 6,227 radio show on Thanksgiving Day!
https://www.facebook.com/steveandjohnnieshow/
Terry Straker- Owner of Guitar Works in Evanston. Small business Saturday, guitar geek gifts and Thanksgiving day shopping specials. http://www.guitarworksltd.com/
Guitarist and harp-guitarist Muriel Anderson is host of the renowned Muriel Anderson’s All Star Guitar Night ® and founder of the Music for Life Alliance charity. She is the first woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship and tours in the USA and internationally year round. Her new double CD “Nightlight Daylight: the first ever with patent-pending fiber optics illuminated cover, designed by brilliant photo-artist Bryan Allen. http://www.murielanderson.com
Chicago musician, recording artist, and all-around guitar freak ww.joelpaterson.com
Announces the release of my new instrumental Christmas CD, “Hi-Fi Christmas Guitar,” released on my record label, Ventrella Records. The disc is distributed by Bloodshot Records.