Nine Line Apparel is dedicated to serving Veterans

Brian Noonan talks with former Special Ops Commander and Co-Founder of Nine Line Apparel, CPT Tyler Merritt. The name “Nine Line” comes from a medevac request for a solider that is injured on the battlefield.

As a start-up primarily owned, ran, and operated by veterans, Nine Line is dedicated to supporting veterans who return from war with PTSD through exclusive t-shirt design sales. PTSD has become an epidemic among America’s veteran population, as a result, as many as 22 veterans take their own life a day. To learn more or purchase your t-shirt, visit: ninelineapparel.com.