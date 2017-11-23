Nine Line Apparel is dedicated to serving Veterans

Posted 8:12 PM, November 23, 2017, by

Founders of Nine Line Apparel, Maj. Daniel Merritt (left) and CPT Tyler Merritt (right)

Brian Noonan talks with former Special Ops Commander and Co-Founder of Nine Line Apparel, CPT Tyler Merritt. The name “Nine Line” comes from a medevac request for a solider that is injured on the battlefield.

As a start-up primarily owned, ran, and operated by veterans, Nine Line is dedicated to supporting veterans who return from war with PTSD through exclusive t-shirt design sales. PTSD has become an epidemic among America’s veteran population, as a result,  as many as 22 veterans take their own life a day. To learn more or purchase your t-shirt, visit: ninelineapparel.com.