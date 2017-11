× Meathead Makes Thanksgiving!

Best selling author and driving force behind Amazing Ribs Meathead Goldwyn joins Dane to share tips, tricks, tools and Turkey time knowledge to make your day great. Hear how Meathead will spend Thanksgiving and new things in the works in the world of BBQ and Grilling!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3429178/3429178_2017-11-23-140118.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3747.mp3