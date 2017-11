× Mark Carman in for Nick D (11/23/17): “The Advice Show”

Mark Carman (in for Nick Diglio) has his buddy Seth Marks with him as we discuss Carm’s Thanksgiving dilemma and President Trump’s latest feud with LaVar Ball of all people; Seth then gets a call on the air from his wife that sets the table for the rest of the show as he reveals he came in to do the show in the middle of the night without telling her- much discussion on relationships and listener advice follows.