× LISC Small Business: Fostering business growth by bringing resources to communities

Hannah Stanley (in for Nick Digilio) prepares to celebrate Small Business Saturday with Steve Hall and Maurice Jones of Local Initiatives Support Cooperation, which is heading initiatives to help small businesses in cities across the nation by bridging the gap between lenders, local institutions and residents in an effort to grow communities through economic investment.

They discuss some examples of business they’ve helped grow, like a restuarant in the middle of a “food desert”, how tech is changing the face of small business ownership, and more.