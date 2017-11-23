× Jon Hansen And Esmeralda Leon 11.23.17 — Full Show

Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon spend Thanksgiving in the studio taking calls and reading texts from listeners about their favorite “Turkey Day” recipes. Nicole Amling of Chicago Cares stops by the studio to talk about volunteer opportunities during the holiday season. Later on, Jon and Esmeralda talk about whether it’s appropriate for the Thanksgiving host to request money from their guests. They also talk to Melissa Kravitz about pardoning the turkey and Linze Rice about Benny “The Barber”. Jon and Esmeralda wrap up the show by saying what they are thankful for.