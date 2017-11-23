× Hannah Stanley Full Show (11/22/17): TEAM US Comedy, investing in small businesses and more

Hannah Stanley is in for Nick Digilio and chats with local comics Vik Pandya and Tyler Fowler of Team Us Comedy about the learning curve of starting their own comedy troupe and how much improv is etched into the fabric of the city; LISC Small Business executives Steve Hall and Maurice Jones discuss the fund’s mission to grow small businesses in often under-served communities; we look at some absurd holiday catalog items, and more.