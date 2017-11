× Guy Fieri LIVE from the Ranch on Thanksgiving!

Guy Fieri joins Dane on Thanksgiving to talk family, food, plus new hit shows and excitement about the great wines from family winery Hunt and Ryde. Hear as Guy also shares Santa Rosa updates after the California fires and ways listeners can help!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3429177/3429177_2017-11-23-135817.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3747.mp3