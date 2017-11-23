White House pastry chef Bill Yosses poses in his kitchen during an interview with the Associated Press at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2009. Of Yosses President Barack Obama said, "The pastry chef makes the best pie I've ever tasted, and that is causing big problems for Michelle and myself. I mean, whatever pie you like, he will make it, and it will be the best pie you've ever eaten." Yosses told the AP that the secret to his pie lies in the crust. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Getting to Yes, And… | Bill Yosses, “The Sweet Spot” – The White House Crustmaster
White House pastry chef Bill Yosses poses in his kitchen during an interview with the Associated Press at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2009. Of Yosses President Barack Obama said, "The pastry chef makes the best pie I've ever tasted, and that is causing big problems for Michelle and myself. I mean, whatever pie you like, he will make it, and it will be the best pie you've ever eaten." Yosses told the AP that the secret to his pie lies in the crust. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Kelly cooks up a conversation with former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses whose new book “The Sweet Spot” talks about politics and pie. This is a special Thanksgiving Bonus Pod.