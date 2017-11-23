Domenti Pongo & Kevin Powell: Full Show (11-23-17)

WGN Radio News Reporter: Domenti Ponogo & Afternoon Sports Anchor for The Roe Conn Show: Kevin Powell are filling in for Justin Kaufmann. Domenti, Kevin along with Ryan Burrows talk about how each of their Thanksgivings went. Black Friday is discussed. Kevin and Domenti talk about marriage and relationships. Seth Zurer founder of Bacon Fest; joins the guys to discuss Baconfest Chicago 2018 Dates & Tickets. The good, the bad, the ugly Thanksgiving conversations. Founder and CEO of Panacea Financial: Lyndon B. Jackson speaks about his latest app that allows people to check their food stamps and cash balance for free. Kevin and Domenti open the lines for listeners to plug their charities.