Dane Neal Thanksgiving Show!

Dane Neal fills in for Bill and Wendy with a packed show full of Thanksgiving food and fun! Food Network stars Guy Fieri and Sunny Anderson join the program to talk about their Thanksgiving traditions. ‘Masterchef’ finalist Beth Peterson, talks to us in studio about how to handle those Thanksgiving leftovers. Meathead from ‘Amazing Ribs’ discusses how to bring a little bit of barbecue into your Thanksgiving feast. Then much more from Sweet Baby Rays, River Roast and Joe’s Stone Crab!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3429175/3429175_2017-11-23-135215.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3747.mp3