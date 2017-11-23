× Brian Noonan (11/23/2017) | Full Show

Happy Thanksgiving! Brian Noonan fills-in for Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with a very eventful show. Brian, accompanied by Violeta Podrumedic in Traffic, Eric Rung in News, Andy Masur in Sports, and Producer CaSera Heining, takes a look at how expensive Thanksgiving celebrations can get; things guys over 40 shouldn’t say; and much more! Top Five@5 features a couple that finds an unlikely friend in a cup of water, Master P shares his thoughts on LaVar Ball, and a judge shows us that filling in for a LIVE broadcast isn’t as easy as it seems.



Brian speaks with Sommelier and Corporate Beverage Director from The Gage, Jon McDaniel, about the 3rd Annual Black Friday Event, where $25 blind wine bottles are available at Acanto Restaurant + Wine Bar (18 S. Michigan Ave.), The Gage (24 S. Michigan Ave.) and Beacon Tavern (405 N. Wabash Ave.).

Carl Prouty of Abt Electronics joins the show to share some of the best Holiday tech gifts that Abt is offering during their Black Friday Sale.

Lastly, Brian talks with former Special Ops Commander and Co-Founder of Nine Line Apparel, CPT Tyler Merritt. The name “Nine Line” comes from a medevac request for a soldier that is injured on the battlefield. As a start-up primarily owned, ran, and operated by veterans, Nine Line is dedicated to supporting veterans who return from war with PTSD through exclusive t-shirt design sales. To learn more or purchase your t-shirt, visit: ninelineapparel.com.