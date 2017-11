× Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth 11.22.17

Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth fill in for Patti Vazquez the night before Thanksgiving. They kick off the show by sharing their favorite “Turkey Day” memories, including one involving the oven catching on fire. They learn the difference between hail and ice pellets. Later on, Amy and Jen also go over a list of the worst songs from the 1980’s and have a conversation about their favorite music videos from when they grew up.