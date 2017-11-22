× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/22/17: Bitcoin Basics, Chicago’s Nap Boutique, & Social Media Marketing

The world of finance covers a lot and lately it’s been all about safety of personal information, and old school banks have been cautious over the new kid on the block – bitcoin. Terry Savage joined Steve to touch on the building blocks of the digital currency and where it will go in the future. Frank Sennett then told Steve about where he can nap in Chicago for $20, and Michael Steckler broke down the barriers for companies that hope to have a marketing presence on Facebook.