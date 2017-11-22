The long Thanksgiving weekend is here, filled with food, friends, family, shopping, and giving thanks for the things that are important to us. But there will also be a lot of traffic as people are heading into town, out of town, and everywhere in between. Violeta Podrumedic reminds you to make your travel easier by downloading the Traffix Chicago app, now with new features.
Weekend Warning – Thanksgiving edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Welcome winter weather
-
Video: Weekend Warning – The roads in Wrigleyville will be busy even though the Cubs are in Los Angeles
-
Video: Weekend Warning – from Hofbräuhaus Chicago
-
Video: Weekend Warning – From Apple Michigan Avenue
-
Video: Weekend Warning – From baseball to Oktoberfest, this weekend has it all
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Beautiful Weather & Bud Billiken Parade
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Baseball, Run Mag Mile, and Oktoberfest
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Expo Chicago, Riot Fest, & Interchange Construction
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Blackhawks, Bulls, and Mac and Cheese
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Fall Festivals, Blackhawks, and the Marathon
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Labor Day Weekend
-
Violeta Podrumedic
-
Weekend Warning: Concerts, Greektown, and Boxing