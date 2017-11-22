Weekend Warning – Thanksgiving edition

Posted 8:13 PM, November 22, 2017, by , Updated at 08:02PM, November 22, 2017

The long Thanksgiving weekend is here, filled with food, friends, family, shopping, and giving thanks for the things that are important to us. But there will also be a lot of traffic as people are heading into town, out of town, and everywhere in between. Violeta Podrumedic reminds you to make your travel easier by downloading the Traffix Chicago app, now with new features.

Related stories