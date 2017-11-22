× Top Five@5 (11/22/2017): Remembering ’70s Teen Heartthrob David Cassidy, A reporter gets more than he bargained for, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017:

Micheal Steele goes on a tear over President Trump’s comments on Roy Moore; A prominent right-wing Preacher says that Moore dated teen girls because of their “purity”; The Beach Boys’ Mike Love gives the inside scoop on his Holiday traditions with his family; A reporter from KULR in Montana is preparing for his wedding next week and asked Washingston State Head Football Coach, Mike Leach, for some wedding advice; and ’70s teen heartthrob and lead singer on “The Partridge Family”, David Cassidy has passed away at the age of 67.

