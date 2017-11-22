× The Opening Bell 11/22/17: What To Buy & Stay Away From This Black Friday

Dave Plier filled in for Steve Grzanich leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, but still looked in on the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation with Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. Human Resources Consultant at Associated Benefits – Part of Associated Bank) as his world is up in the air since the country still awaits the healthcare and tax reform decision from Washington. Dave then previewed the biggest shopping day of the year with Melissa Martin (Analyst at BlackFriday.com) as she shared the things the buy and the things to stay away from since certain products actually might see a price hike this Friday.