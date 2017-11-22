× The Mincing Rascals 11.22.17: Sexual assault acknowledgments, Trump and Judge Roy Moore, Trump and LaVar Ball, Cook County Board President

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Kim Gordon and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. They discuss the speed at which sexual assault accusations are being addressed and resolved. Then, the Rascals discuss President Trump’s defense of Judge Roy Moore, which involves his political party. They debate the optics of Trump’s desperation to be thanked by LaVar Ball for his release from a Chinese jail. Then, the Rascals judge the previous Cook County Board presidential administration, after Todd Stroger announced his 2018 run for the position.

Steve recommends that you check out “The Square” in theaters now, and tell him all about it.

Kim recommends the Texture app, to subscribe for a plethora of digital magazine.