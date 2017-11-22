× Roe Conn Full Show (11/22/17): Former Blackhawk Adam Burish on the need for a Blackhawks AllStar Game, Trump’s latest Twitter rant, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, November 22 2017:

AB Stoddard chimes in on Trump’s latest rant about Lavar Ball; Tom Skilling explores some of the best Holiday hits; Former Blackhawks Tough Guy and Current Comcast Chicago Blackhawks Anaylyst, Adam Burish, poses the idea of a Blackhawks AllStar Game; the Top Five@5 features a reporter getting more than he bargained for, Micheal Steele on a tear over President Trump’s comments on Roy Moore, and remembering ’70s teen heartthrob and lead singer on “The Partridge Family”, David Cassidy.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConnFollow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirlFollow @VioletaPodFollow @kpowell720Follow @TheRoeConnShow

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​