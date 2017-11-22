× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Philanthropy in the holiday season, Shrek

Holiday season is here and Paul goes Behind the Curtain to talk about helping those in need during the season. From donations to time, philanthropist advisor Lisa Dietlin offers ways to give back to those in need.

Then, a double theatre segment as Paul chats with Eric Petersen (“Shrek”), star of “Escape to Margaritaville” talks about the fun evening of Jimmy Buffet musical set to the stage! Then, “Significant Other,” a new play by Joshua Harmon (“Bad Jews”) which talks about the loneliness of being that last friend in the group to find love and relationship. The stars Alex Weisman and Amanda Drinkall join Paul to talk about this very funny and very emotionally significant play.