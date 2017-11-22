× Jones & Mike | Men experience childbirth, “Labor pains aren’t too painful!”

Can men really experience childbirth? It is frequently called one of life’s most excruciating experiences, and currently men can put themselves through simulation of the pain of giving birth, but can it really be the real deal?

Have you ever thought about the pain of giving birth? This challenge allows males(boys and men) to experience what women feel during the birthing process. Men can experience childbirth!

“Imagine a human being coming out of you and someone just handing it to you, being like this is your human being now!” Crazy as it seems all men experience childbirth now, but do they want to?