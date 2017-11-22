× Jiu Jitsu, Hannah Cooks a Pizza In Studio and Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” | Full Show (Nov 21nd)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Nov 21st) We welcome Jen Zanotti (Jiu Jitsu Intstructor) to help Patti prep for the upcoming Jiu Jitsu WGN Recess. Then, Khit Masoud jumps on air to discuss the Blessons organization which provides free mentorship/free educational & wellness workshops to all women, in addition to scholarships for women who are 25 years or older and who had their higher education put on hold due to challenging life lessons. And have you done your Christmas shopping yet? Well, WGN Radio host, Hannah Stanley joins Patti to discuss some exciting Christmas gifts and ever cooks a pizza live on air! And finally, we bring on the world renown Itunes Psychic, Dr Lars Dingman who takes listener calls. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Love the show? We want to hear from you!! Message us at: FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER