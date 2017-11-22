Illinois’ own Cam Meredith (Fear the Bird!) talks KRĀ, Bears, and working with the Mercy Home for Boys & Girls

Posted 9:34 AM, November 22, 2017, by , Updated at 09:33AM, November 22, 2017

Chicago Bears WR Cam Meredith joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes (J. Carlin/WGN)

Illinois’ own Cam Meredith (Fear the Bird!) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about how his entrepreneurial spirit led him to the organic sports drink KRĀ, his eagerness to get back on the field with Mitch Trubisky and his fellow Chicago Bears, and working providing Thanksgiving for the Mercy Home for Boys & Girls.

