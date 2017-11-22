× Giving Thanks: The Gift of Organ Donation

For thousands gathering at the Thanksgiving table this year, there will be something extra to be thankful for – their health, as a result of someone else’s decision. Last year more than 33,000 organ transplants were performed in the U.S. Some were the direct result of tragic situations. WGN’s Ryan Burrow speaks with a the Lenzinis, a Park Ridge family who lost a husband and father, but take stock in knowing his organ donation saved the lives of others. And he speaks with Waukegan pastor Marcus Burnett who didn’t think he’d still be around to see this Thanksgiving, but was the recipient of an incredible gift.